Highlights! Gregory Rodrigues smokes Brad Tavares with blistering TKO stoppage | UFC Vegas 86

By Dan Hiergesell
Gregory Rodrigues captured his biggest win to date earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 10, 2024) at UFC Vegas 86 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, putting a violent stop to middleweight veteran, Brad Tavares, with a third round technical knockout (punches).

This fight was a complete back-and-forth affair over the first two rounds. Rodrigues relied on his cageside grappling and plethora of offensive attacks. Tavares, on the other hand, fell back on counter shots and eventually started to push forward to regain momentum throughout the second round.

In the third, Rodrigues got on his bike early and rushed Tavares with heavy hands. Tavares is tough, but he was backed along the cage with little options left. “Robocop” launched a few final right hooks to force the referee to step in and save Tavares from any further punishment.

Check out the video highlights in the above player.

Rodrigues, 31, is now 6-2 since entering the promotion back in 2021. He has turned in five total knockouts during that span, which is the most in the jam-packed middleweight division. There’s a good chance he gets a shot at the top 15 later this year with this type of performance against a durable veteran like Tavares,

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) continues its 2024 mixed martial arts (MMA) campaign on Sat., Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada, with No. 10-seeded 185-pound contender, Jack Hermansson, looking to protect his ranking and halt the meteoric rise of Middleweight up-and-comer, Joe Pyfer. In UFC Vegas 86's co-feature, Dan Ige will lock horns with Andre Fili in another intriguing 155-pound showdown.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

For complete UFC Vegas 86 results, coverage and highlights, click HERE.

