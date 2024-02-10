Gregory Rodrigues captured his biggest win to date earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 10, 2024) at UFC Vegas 86 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, putting a violent stop to middleweight veteran, Brad Tavares, with a third round technical knockout (punches).

This fight was a complete back-and-forth affair over the first two rounds. Rodrigues relied on his cageside grappling and plethora of offensive attacks. Tavares, on the other hand, fell back on counter shots and eventually started to push forward to regain momentum throughout the second round.

In the third, Rodrigues got on his bike early and rushed Tavares with heavy hands. Tavares is tough, but he was backed along the cage with little options left. “Robocop” launched a few final right hooks to force the referee to step in and save Tavares from any further punishment.

Rodrigues, 31, is now 6-2 since entering the promotion back in 2021. He has turned in five total knockouts during that span, which is the most in the jam-packed middleweight division. There’s a good chance he gets a shot at the top 15 later this year with this type of performance against a durable veteran like Tavares,

