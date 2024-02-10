Rodolfo Vieira locks up the submission victory in the final seconds of round 1 #UFCVegas86 pic.twitter.com/YUS03N7RLL

Rodolfo Vieira turned in a record-setting performance earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 10, 2024) at UFC Vegas 86 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, earning his fourth arm-triangle submission finish with a stoppage over middleweight striker Armen Petrosyan.

This fight went exactly as planned for Vieira as he was able to close the distance and utilize his grappling early. Petrosyan didn’t have much to counter with or offer in defense, which allowed Viera to transition into the perfect position to finish the fight.

With less than 20 seconds left on the clock the Brazilian fighter locked up a tight arm-triangle choke. Petrosyan defended for a second or two, but once Vieira tightened his squeeze that was all she wrote. Vieira got the tap and forced the referee’s hand.

Vieira, 34, now has four total arm-triangle choke finishes since joining the UFC roster back in 2019, which is a promotional record. The Brazilian contender has won his last two trips to the cage and may have earned a shot at the middleweight top 15 with this type of performance.

