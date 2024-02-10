Bogdan Guskov put together a violent stoppage earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 10, 2024) at UFC Vegas 86 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the light heavyweight prospect stopped Zac Pauga with a first-round knockout (punches).

Guskov was more active in the early going than he was during his Octagon debut against Volkan Oezdemir last September. Pauga does a good job at pinning his opponents along the cage to win the clinch game, but Guskov did well to defend and create distance in the standup to land his offense.

Once Guskov was able to separate he connected with an unorthodox combination that stunned Pauga. As Pauga was collapsing to the canvas Guskov kept hammering him with fists to the head until Pauga finally went out and the referee stepped in. It was a pretty unique finish.

Guskov, 31, came up short in his debut five months ago but completely flipped the script in this “Prelims” matchup. The knockout artist was the betting underdog entering this fight with Pauga and quickly reminded the division that he’s here to stay.

