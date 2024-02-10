The mystery behind UFC 300’s long-awaited main event remains at an all-time high, but Conor McGregor has once again teased a potential announcement.

The mixed martial arts (MMA) world continues to wait for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) to officially announce the headlining act for the biggest event of the year. But with just two months remaining before UFC 300 gets underway on April 13 from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the promotion has no idea which direction they’ll go.

As of this week, UFC CEO Dana White confirmed the fight is still a work in progress and UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones also revealed that he was just asked to headline UFC 300 a few days ago (he had to decline).

With limited options to turn to you would think UFC and McGregor could come to terms on a return fight for UFC 300. After all, “Notorious” is finally healthy, back in UFC’s revamped drug-testing pool, and ready to make his long-awaited comeback. The promotion already has an opponent in line as Michael Chandler has been waiting in the wings to fight McGregor for well over a year.

Oddly enough, White recently stated that McGregor’s comeback fight would be postponed to the fall. There was no reason given. Maybe White was trying to cover his tracks and “Notorious” is in fact lining up to return at UFC 300. Maybe White and company are icing McGregor’s return to leverage the final fights left on his current UFC contract. The whole situation remains in limbo.

On Saturday, McGregor took to social media to tease a UFC 300 fight announcement for this weekend’s Super Bowl LVIII in “Sin City.” The Irish superstar didn’t give any specifics outside of tagging Dana White and offering up a wink emoji.

Check it out below (via MMA Orbit):

What do you make of this, fight fans? Is this some sort of cryptic message leading into Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII event or is McGregor just pulling off another troll job?

Let’s discuss!