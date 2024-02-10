Andre Fili and Dan Ige squared off in a Featherweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 3, 2024) at UFC Vegas 86 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The fight began with a trade of kicks from each man. Ige looked to work in bursting combinations, while Fili fought on the counter and looked for his lead hook. He also began to establish the jab, but that backfired a moment later. As Fili pulled back off a jab, Ige stepped deep into an overhand right that connected perfectly. Fili hit the floor, and one extra shot sealed the deal.

Once again, Ige repelled an attack on his position from an unranked fighter. His overhand right is nasty, and he landed that shot early, before this fight really even heated up. It’s a great win for the Hawaiian, who has now won two straight. “50k” lived up to his name!

Check out the full highlights below:

Dan Ige knocks out Andre Fili!!! pic.twitter.com/rpJtvX5OOF — MMA Mania (@mmamania) February 11, 2024

Result: Ige defeats Fili via first-round knockout

