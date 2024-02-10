Jon Jones recently revealed that he was asked to headline UFC 300 just a few days ago, meaning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) still doesn’t have a clue who is going to headline its biggest pay-per-view (PPV) card of the year.

With little more than two months left to book a headlining act for UFC 300 on April 13, 2024, from Las Vegas, Nevada, the promotion continues to scramble to find that “rabbit in its hat.” Unfortunately, options are scarce and UFC still hasn’t announced an official main event for what is building up to be the most important event of 2024 (and maybe of all-time).

On Friday, UFC CEO, Dana White, acknowledged that the promotion is still trying to work through a variety of hurdles to get a fight done. White did not mention any specific names, but if Jones was asked to step in just a few days ago then the promotion really doesn’t have a plan in place. That’s because Jones has been sidelined with a torn pectoral muscle since late last year and was expected to be out until the second half of 2024.

Jones — who caught some flack this week for practicing with a professional rugby team when he should be rehabbing — revealed that UFC reached out to him earlier this week and asked him to headline UFC 300. It seems like the perfect event for Jones to defend his UFC Heavyweight title for the first time, but “Bones” had to pass given the short turnaround.

Jon Jones reveals that he was offered by the UFC to headline UFC 300 two days ago, but had to decline as he wouldn't have been ready in time.



: https://t.co/rKWTfJXiUU pic.twitter.com/H8b21oskt2 — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) February 10, 2024

“I did,” said Jones when asked if UFC contacted him this week (via Submission Radio). “I got a call from Hunter Campbell, one of the head lawyers of the UFC, asking me [about UFC 300]. He said, ‘Jon, I know it’s only nine weeks away, but if there’s any chance you’re feeling up to it, man, it’d be awesome news for the community that you’re coming back and headlining one of the biggest events ever.

“And as honored as I am for the opportunity, I just don’t think I’ll be ready,” he concluded. “I just don’t. I’m getting up there in age and I only have a few more events left and I want to give those events my all and make sure that I come back 100 percent.”

With Jones officially out of the mix — and Conor McGregor reportedly sidelined until the fall — who will actually headline UFC 300 this April? And when will UFC finally announce it?

Tick-tock ...

To checkout the latest and greatest UFC 300 fight card and rumors click here.