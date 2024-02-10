Dana White has been trying to work through UFC 300’s long-awaited main event announcement, but it’s been much tougher to finalize than the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) CEO ever imagined.

Fight fans have been anxiously awaiting the promotion’s reveal for UFC 300’s headlining act and for good reason. It’s the biggest, most-talked about card in a long time and everyone wants to know who will be showcased atop the marquee. The current UFC 300 lineup is pretty solid to say the least, but it’s not necessarily going to blow the roof off the T-Mobile Arena on April 13 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While most are hoping for a Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler or Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya main event, UFC still doesn’t know what they are doing. On Friday, White provided a very bleak update for fight fans:

“it’s been an interesting time trying to make the main event...we’re still working on it”



Dana on the #UFC300 main event



via YT / AdamsAppleNYC pic.twitter.com/4shzAweRY3 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 10, 2024

“We’re working on that right now,” said White (via @adamglyn). “Obviously, people are dying to find out. It’s been an interesting time trying to make the main event for this thing. We’re still working on it.”

White was also asked about UFC 300’s main event following the Power Slap 6 event on Friday night and had the following to say (we’re thinking the UFC CEO was confusing the main event with the co-main event):

Dana White says the two fights left to announce for #UFC300 are the co-main event and another fight. pic.twitter.com/UYdLWH214p — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) February 10, 2024

“Co-main event and another one,” said White when asked how many fights are left to book for UFC 300. “I’d announce it now if I had it. We’ve gone through a lot of crazy shit trying to put this fight together. It’s been interesting. No date.”

As of now, fight fans will remain in the dark when it comes to UFC 300’s main event. There is a chance the promotion is holding off on announcing a matchup until UFC 298’s pay-per-view (PPV) broadcast next week in Anaheim, Calif., but at this rate it seems like something would have leaked if it was finalized.