Sean Strickland has once again made headlines after a weird altercation with rapper and musician Machine Gun Kelly on Friday night.

The former UFC middleweight champion has been busy this week in Las Vegas. During a span of just 48 hours, Strickland had a staredown with former President of the United States Donald Trump, beat a popular social media streamer into a bloody mess (watch HERE), and accepted a $1 million challenge to fight Jake Paul in the desert.

Needless to say, Strickland is becoming one of the most talked about fighters in combat sports today (for better or worse).

Strickland is now making headlines for clashing with MGK at Dana White’s Power Slap 6 event on Friday. It’s unknown at this time why the former UFC champion was engaging with the popular entertainer, but they didn’t seem to be hitting off. In a short video that captured the altercation, Strickland can be heard calling Machine Gun Kelly “weird.” While Strickland was walking away he screamed out, “I’m easy to find, vampire man.”

In typical Strickland fashion, he took to social media after the altercation to throw some shade at MGK. Check it out below:

I almost hit a vampire tonight... lol! They said his name is machine gun kelly.. How do you have a dope ass name and dress like a 13 goth south park character?!? — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 10, 2024

You guys what the fuck is going on.......... Transformers Megan Fox is with that thing..... what the actual fuck has happened to the world?! What did I miss? Is she OK? Is this man the devil? @meganfox are you ok? Do you need assistance?! — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 10, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White, who fielded questions following the conclusion of the Power Slap 6 event, was asked about Strickland’s encounter with MGK. White didn’t mince words when discussing Strickland’s recent antics.

Dana White: You can't bring Sean Strickland around any other human beings. It has nothing to do with Machine Gun Kelly, it's about humans. pic.twitter.com/PZJK7eVcgr — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) February 10, 2024