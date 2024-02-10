There was magic in the air when former President of the United States, Donald Trump, and former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight king, Sean Strickland, came face-to-face in Las Vegas earlier this week.

Trump, who is making the rounds as he prepares to run for president again later this year, was in “Sin City” and somehow ended up in a back room full of social media influencers and a former UFC champion. The former POTUS and Strickland didn’t chop it up too much, but they squared off for an unexpected staredown.

It was like two worlds colliding at once, as both Trump and Strickland are two of the most outspoken people in their respective professions. Check out their unique faceoff below:

Sean Strickland vs Donald Trump @SStricklandMMA pic.twitter.com/bYba2PBHBt — Steve Will Do It (@stevewilldoit) February 9, 2024

Strickland, who is a resident of Las Vegas, is coming off a close-knit title loss to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 last month. It was Strickland’s first official title defense since winning the UFC middleweight strap off Israel Adesanya in a shocking upset late last year. While some thought Strickland did enough over the course of five rounds to defend his title against DDP, “Stillknocks” ended up walking away with the split decision win and the 185-pound title.

After 3 years of being told Americans are bad, it is refreshing to see someone celebrate this country and its citizens. I bleed red white and blue. There was a time we all did. I'm still waiting for the day we end the race, gender and income propaganda to finally realize we're… pic.twitter.com/kGEL2aSiBC — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 9, 2024

As for Trump, he’s been around UFC and professional fighters for years. The avid mixed martial arts (MMA) fan just attended UFC 295 in New York back in Nov. 2023 (watch HERE). Some believe Trump may have used a body double for security purposes, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that he’s a ride-or-die UFC supporter.

