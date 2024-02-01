Whoops? Dana White doxes ‘God of War,’ Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis back on after bizarre miscommunication | UFC 299

Dustin Poirier sent the mixed martial arts (MMA) world on a rollercoaster ride ahead of his upcoming clash with Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299 next month (Sat., March 9, 2024).

“The Diamond” took to Twitter today (Thurs., Feb. 1, 2024) to announce that the five-round Lightweight non-title co-main event of the Miami, Florida pay-per-view (PPV) was off. Well, apparently it was never officially signed to begin with.

Thankfully, that doesn’t appear to be the case at all as Poirier followed up his tweet hours later to provide some clarity on the miscommunication.

“Sorry folks, I jumped the gun, I couldn’t get a hold of my manager for a few days,” Poirier tweeted. “I just spoke with him and [UFC CBO] Hunter [Campbell]. Misunderstanding on my part. Fight is on! See you March 9th Miami!!!”

Meanwhile, UFC CEO, Dana White, was livid at the claims and decided to oddly reveal his text conversation with Saint Denis as proof of the fight’s confirmation. MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz also wound up catching some stray bullets from UFC’s boss.

Dana White responds to the Benoit Saint Denis and Dustin Poirier news via instagram pic.twitter.com/h4fSR9KCR9 — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) February 1, 2024

“You media guys are such pieces of s—t,” White said in an Instagram story. “Writing whatever click bait u can to be first and not right. This is why NOBODY trusts or likes you.”

After Poirier’s original tweet, Cruz posted a video from an interview he did recently with Saint Denis’ coach, Daniel Woirin, where he claimed they were unaware of the fight being made official when it was announced.

“Benoit was sleeping when news broke,” Woirin said. “His wife woke him up saying, ‘Hey, you’re fighting Poirier’ (laughs)”

BSD' coach Daniel Woirin told me weeks ago they had no idea about the fight before it was announced by Dana. They loved it, sure, but were surprised by the announcement.



"Benoit was sleeping when news broke. His wife woke him up saying, ‘Hey, you’re fighting Poirier’ [laughs]” pic.twitter.com/AFUC9eBIBj — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) February 1, 2024

All in all, it looks like MMA fans should be able to rest easy that one of the most exciting match ups on the immediate calendar is still intact.