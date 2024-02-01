Fury vs. Usyk PPV price: Cost drops for boxing’s big title fight (compared to Ngannou)

Former UFC 265-pound champion Francis Ngannou knocked reigning WBC kingpin Tyson Fury to the canvas last Oct. in Riyadh and in the process, may have knocked a few bucks off “The Gypsy King’s” asking price.

Fury will face off against WBA, IBF, and WBO titleholder Oleksandr Usyk on Feb. 17 at Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia, and fans hoping to stream the live event on DAZN (order it here) will have to shell out $69.99.

That’s $10 cheaper than what it cost for Fury vs. Ngannou.

That might not seem like a lot of money, but I’m sure every dollar counts for those combat sports fans planning to order one (or all) of the UFC pay-per-view (PPV) cards over the next couple of months, including the UFC 300 mega-event.

Fury was previously booked to fight Usyk on Dec. 23 of last year; however, his disastrous showing against Ngannou left “The Gypsy King” too wounded to meet his contracted date. It also helped “The Predator” score a blockbuster fight against Anthony Joshua in March.

The winner of Fury-Usyk could move on to battle the winner of Ngannou-Joshua for all the belts, or perhaps the winner of Zhang Zhilei vs. Joseph Parker, who are scheduled to compete on the Joshua-Ngannou fight card in March.

