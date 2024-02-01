Not-shocked Joe Rogan reacts to ‘wild’ Vince McMahon WWE lawsuit — ‘That boy’s out there’

WWE founder Vince McMahon, who resigned from the company (as well as the TKO board) late last week, is being sued by a former employee for sex trafficking and civil battery, among other unsettling allegations, in a bombshell lawsuit had corporate executives at a loss for words.

UFC color commentator and stand-up comedian, Joe Rogan, did not sound shocked by the accusations.

“Yo, dude, that Vince McMahon is wild!” Rogan said on his latest podcast. “That boy’s out there. But the thing is when I see that dude with his shirt off, he’s 80 years old he’s got a chain around his neck, what are you shocking me with this information? Don’t you think it takes a lot to get that guy going? I think he probably needs a lot just for stimulation. Listen, he’s a billionaire, he’s been running pro wrestling for f**king decades. He’s world-famous CEO of this giant f**king multinational company, pro wrestling company. He’s also in pro wrestling, he gets out there and competes, he does it, performs I should say.”

One former WWE champion suggested McMahon may still be in control behind the scenes, despite his recent resignation.

WWE recently merged with UFC under the TKO banner, led by Ari Emanuel. The world’s largest pro wrestling organization also came to terms on a new streaming deal with Netflix, worth a reported $5 billion. In the wake of the McMahon scandal, Emanuel is expected to “ferociously eradicate” anyone (or anything) that jeopardizes his business interests.