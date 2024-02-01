UFC Vegas 85’s Roman Dolidze wants voters to explain unjust Khamzat ranking — ‘Why is he in the Top 15?’

Khamzat Chimaev has yet to defeat anyone ranked in the middleweight Top 15, yet somehow managed to land at No. 9 in the official 185-pound rankings (see them here). I guess the media marks who vote for the weekly lineup are still buzzing about that Gerald Meerschaert knockout from late 2020.

That’s why No. 8-ranked middleweight contender, Roman Dolidze, is not putting much stock in his current (or future) placement ahead of the UFC Vegas 85 event on Sat. night (Feb. 3) in Las Vegas, where the 35 year-old “Caucasian” battles Parisian bruiser Nassourdine Imavov for a spot in the 185-pound title chase.

“The rankings nowadays don’t do nothing,” Dolidze said at the UFC Vegas 85 media day (watch it here). “Look at Khamzat (Chimaev). Why is he in the Top 15? Who did he fight? Why does he need to be here? Also, how they move some guys up and down. That’s why I don’t think rankings show anything. There is organization UFC, and UFC will decide what they want to see and what fights will sell more or less, and that’s more important, probably.”

Dolidze (12-2) is looking to rebound from a unanimous decision loss to former middleweight title challenger Marvin Vettori back in March 2023. “The Caucasian” was originally in talks to slug it out with No. 4-ranked Jared Cannonier; however, “Killa Gorilla” withdrew due to injury and will not return until later this year.

“If you remember how Sean (Strickland) got his title shot, he fought Nassourdine after he fought some guy outside the Top 15, and he got a title shot,” Dolidze continued. “That’s why I don’t like to make predictions and conversations like this. What do you want me to say? Big words and say it’s No. 1 contender fight? No, I’m not that guy. It’s a good, interesting fight. I think after this fight we can get a Top 5 opponent — definitely, we deserve [it].”

