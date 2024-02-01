Coat of harms! UFC Mexico City gets flag-inspired poster for ‘Moreno vs. Royval 2’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will be returning to Mexico City for the upcoming Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval 2-led mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, locked and loaded for Sat., Feb. 24, 2024 at Mexico City Arena in Mexico.

Now the event has an official poster, which is stylized to resemble the flag of Mexico.

Moreno was originally booked to compete against Amir Albazi; however, “The Prince” was forced to withdraw after suffering a serious neck injury. Royval stepped up on short notice to rematch Moreno after getting defeated by “The Assassin Baby” at UFC 255.

“In my head, I do not count that as a loss,” Royval told Middle Easy. “Like, that sh*t’s crazy. It was like, not a doctor stoppage or whatever it was. The fact that my shoulder happened – like I get it, if he had me in a kimura and busted my shoulder open, that’s him winning. But I was literally on top of the guy like punching him in the face when my shoulder dislocated.”

“My right shoulder was so bad that I really didn’t train for the fight,” Royval continued. “So, it’s going to be cool just kind of having a training camp and then just being able to use my best weapon, which I think is the jab. It’ll be cool kind of going in there and just not having to worry about any of that stuff.”

