Speculation over UFC 300’s unannounced main event has hit a fever pitch, and now Israel Adesanya is adding to the fire with a 300-themed social media post.

Adesanya is one of the few stars in the UFC big enough to anchor the promotion’s big 300th pay-per-view on April 13th. The no-brainer match-up would be an Africa vs. Africa showdown against current middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis. The two have been jawing back and forth for years, and had a contentious face-off in cage after Du Plessis knocked out Robert Whittaker back in July 2023.

Is Adesanya healthy enough to accept the fight? Will the UFC pony up the money it will take to get “The Last Stylebender” on the card? These are open questions. For his part, Izzy is fanning the flames on social media with a recent Instagram story.

Israel Adesanya's recent Instagram story hinting that he may be on #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/b1yu4PTxzt — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) February 1, 2024

The post features an image of Israel Adesanya weighing in atop a poster from the movie 300. “The gods must be crazy...,” Adesanya added to the bottom. That’s in reference to a 80’s comedy about a rural African farmer who travels to South Africa for the first time.

The connection between Adesanya as a Nigerian and Du Plessis as a South African is clear enough, and we don’t need explanation for what the 300 poster is about. It all points towards Izzy vs. “Stillknocks” at UFC 300. That bout would also explain why the show’s main event has taken so long to announce. We had to wait until Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis went down at UFC 297 on January 20th.

So what do you think, Maniacs: is this the fight that’s being made, or just more wolf tickets from fighters? We’ve certainly seen enough of those over the past couple of months. Let us know in the comments below.