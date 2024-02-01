Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Jim Miller is a special fighter.

He may be a journeyman or a legend depending on who you ask, but the New Jersey native has been around the block and back. He came close to scoring a title shot way back in 2011, and though that opportunity never materialized, Miller stuck around to put on amazing fights and rack up numerous longevity records. In the process, he battled through Lyme disease and picked up a bunch of finishes.

Miller also holds the unique honor of fighting (and winning) at both UFC 100 and UFC 200. He’s hoping to keep the streak alive this coming April opposite Bobby Green at UFC 300, and Miller put forth a special request to accompany the potential last bout of his Octagon career.

He wanted to be announced by Bruce Buffer as Jim F—king Miller! Alas, Buffer is not game and explained as much during an appearance on The Schmozone.

“I don’t like cursing in my job,” Buffer explained. “I respect Jim’s wishes. At this point, the answer is no. I’d go for Jim Friggin Miller maybe.”

That doesn’t quite roll off the tongue as well, but there is still some hope for “A-10” to get a special announcement of some kind at UFC 300. Jon Anik did not quit his commentary gig after last week’s controversy, and he replied on Instagram that “There is always the official weigh-in.”

Insomnia

I’m going to need the science behind this strategy explained to me.

Saw a new low blow recovery treatment yesterday at Alash Pride pic.twitter.com/1N13CMEUEB — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 29, 2024

Umar Nurmagomedov has a fight booked. Any guesses on the opponent?

Finally I have fight

Thank you so much for @ufc@seanshelby — Umar Nurmagomedov (@UNmgdv) January 31, 2024

Matt Frevola looking to rebound against rising contender Elves Brenner — SIGN ME UP FOR LIGHTWEIGHT VIOLENCE!

Nothing excites me more than a WORTHY dance partner ⚔️ https://t.co/IpuuYKzx7Q pic.twitter.com/m1vPUMqZlK — Matt “The Steamrolla”Frevola (@SteamRollaa) January 31, 2024

What kind of negotiating could White and Feldman be up to? Lending Perry out to save UFC 300? Sending Tony Ferguson to his eventual retirement home?

Dana White and BKFC president David Feldman had a meeting today in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/QUx1Dc1jIB — MMA Mania (@mmamania) January 31, 2024

Given that Chatri was just dunking on Japanese fighters while trying to sell tickets in Japan, I wouldn’t be too worried if I was RIZIN either.

RIZIN CEO Sakakibara on competing with ONE in Japan: "There won't be a war, because [ONE] is handing out free tickets" https://t.co/RwY7oEpHsw pic.twitter.com/jpuL8wHQT2 — YalaB (@wolajustowska) January 31, 2024

Speaking of, Takeru took some insane damage at the hands (and shins) of Superlek.

Takeru Segawa reveals he also tore a muscle in his upper arm as well in his loss to Superlek at ONE 165.



He “didn’t realise it” because his legs were hurting so much.



“I guess I can’t even withstand my own attacks any more.”#ONEChampionship https://t.co/yAE9WrpLle pic.twitter.com/yRbS8Sgvif — Nicolas Atkin (@nicatkinONE) January 31, 2024

I cannot help but feel Georges St. Pierre was a paleontologist in another life.

How the hell did the ancients build this???

I am very impressed with their performance. pic.twitter.com/jBxLWILG4s — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) January 31, 2024

Hire Glover Teixeira as official UFC Portuguese-to-English translator this instant.

glover translates perfectly for alex pereira pic.twitter.com/z70V7cu72u — Dovy (@DovySimuMMA) January 30, 2024

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Heavyweights who are too tall to make sense are the most fun, even if they rarely end up taking titles in MMA. Never forget Stefan Struve handed Stipe Miocic his first loss!

6'8 HW Talisson Teixeira dispatches Arthur Fonseca in the first round to improve to 5-0. Not gonna take much for this giant to gain some attention. #LFA175 pic.twitter.com/sITKst9dqj — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 27, 2024

Right hand dropped while jabbing ...

Cro Cop would be proud pic.twitter.com/nfycBPbDke — Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) January 27, 2024

An impressive high kick from fairly close quarters.

Omnoi Stadium Bantamweight Champion Khunsueknoi Boomdeksian head kicked 2023 Sports Authority of Thailand Fighter of the Year Petchjakajan Chor.Hapayak into orbit. pic.twitter.com/0IiZB5Euei — Violent Money TV (@ViolentMoneyTV) January 29, 2024

Random Land

The need for speed.

North Texas man is wanted after driving motorcycle from Colorado Springs to Denver in 20 minutes

pic.twitter.com/67Ts8kk6nk — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) January 26, 2024

Midnight Music: Prog, 1971

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.