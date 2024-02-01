 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Midnight Mania: Nope! Bruce Buffer denies Jim Miller’s ‘F—king’ request | UFC 300

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev v Walker 2 Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Jim Miller is a special fighter.

He may be a journeyman or a legend depending on who you ask, but the New Jersey native has been around the block and back. He came close to scoring a title shot way back in 2011, and though that opportunity never materialized, Miller stuck around to put on amazing fights and rack up numerous longevity records. In the process, he battled through Lyme disease and picked up a bunch of finishes.

Miller also holds the unique honor of fighting (and winning) at both UFC 100 and UFC 200. He’s hoping to keep the streak alive this coming April opposite Bobby Green at UFC 300, and Miller put forth a special request to accompany the potential last bout of his Octagon career.

He wanted to be announced by Bruce Buffer as Jim F—king Miller! Alas, Buffer is not game and explained as much during an appearance on The Schmozone.

“I don’t like cursing in my job,” Buffer explained. “I respect Jim’s wishes. At this point, the answer is no. I’d go for Jim Friggin Miller maybe.”

That doesn’t quite roll off the tongue as well, but there is still some hope for “A-10” to get a special announcement of some kind at UFC 300. Jon Anik did not quit his commentary gig after last week’s controversy, and he replied on Instagram that “There is always the official weigh-in.”

Insomnia

I’m going to need the science behind this strategy explained to me.

Umar Nurmagomedov has a fight booked. Any guesses on the opponent?

Matt Frevola looking to rebound against rising contender Elves Brenner — SIGN ME UP FOR LIGHTWEIGHT VIOLENCE!

What kind of negotiating could White and Feldman be up to? Lending Perry out to save UFC 300? Sending Tony Ferguson to his eventual retirement home?

Given that Chatri was just dunking on Japanese fighters while trying to sell tickets in Japan, I wouldn’t be too worried if I was RIZIN either.

Speaking of, Takeru took some insane damage at the hands (and shins) of Superlek.

I cannot help but feel Georges St. Pierre was a paleontologist in another life.

Hire Glover Teixeira as official UFC Portuguese-to-English translator this instant.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Heavyweights who are too tall to make sense are the most fun, even if they rarely end up taking titles in MMA. Never forget Stefan Struve handed Stipe Miocic his first loss!

Right hand dropped while jabbing ...

An impressive high kick from fairly close quarters.

Random Land

The need for speed.

Midnight Music: Prog, 1971

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

