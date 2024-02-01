‘I accomplished what I wanted, but was still living a hard life:’ YuRi Shim nearly retired before big RIZIN opportunity

YuRi Shim is back.

Outside of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Atomweight is the best division on the planet. Yeah, yeah, that is playing off a technicality because the worldwide leader doesn’t have the 105-pound weight class as part of its roster. Regardless, it definitely should be thanks to the many incredible talents worldwide that are worth giving attention to.

A notable name amongst the mix over the past five years has been South Korea’s Shim, who captured ROAD Fighting Championship gold by split decision in her rematch with Jeong Eun Park in September 2021. Coincidentally, Shim (6-3) hasn’t fought at any point after. That changes when she makes her RIZIN Fighting Federation debut at RIZIN Landmark 9 against Rena Kubota on March 23, 2024, however. The timing worked out surprisingly well for the 29-year-old as she was just about ready to put a bow on her still-young career.

“I was actually thinking of retiring at the beginning of this year,” Shim told MMA Mania on BROADENED HORIZIN. “I had this chance and I’m training really hard, not pushing myself too much.

“I felt that RIZIN is somewhere that I will want to stand and fight before I die so I feel I’m lucky and happy for this chance,” she concluded.

Shim made her first appearance in the RIZIN ring alongside Rena when their fight was announced at the big New Year’s Eve show, RIZIN 45, this past December 2023. The Team Genius product took in the unique atmosphere for the first time despite having fought twice in Japan prior.

Specifically, injuries along with a lack of financial support led to Shim’s lengthy hiatus from the sport.

“After I won the ROAD FC title, I had an injury so I had to have surgery and recover,” Shim said. “I stopped training for a while. I looked back and I was having a hard time financially and becoming ROAD FC champion doesn’t really make you rich. I accomplished what I wanted, but was still living a hard life. So, I considered retiring and looking for something else.”

Whether or not Shim will look to recommit or pick back up the activity levels in her career hinges on the result of her big debut bout with the promotional mainstay, Rena. In what will be a battle of two fun strikers, Shim is basking in her underdog role and feeling calmer than ever ahead of a potential return to the division’s Top 15 with a win.

“Rena is a superstar in Japan and she’s fought like [double] what I have,” Shim said. “Here I am, I have nothing to lose. So, I don’t feel that much pressure. I kind of feel like I’m buying the lottery ticket and I can win or I can lose, I don’t really care, but I want to give a good fight for the fans and I’m so excited.”

