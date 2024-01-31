Fury-Usyk trailer: Watch boxing’s best become cowboys, then pirates in bizarre Zack Snyder-ish video promo

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is from Manchester while WBA, IBF, and WBO titleholder Oleksandr Usyk is from Ukraine, so I’m not sure I understand why they’re cosplaying as cowboys, pirates, and samurai warriors or what any of this messy, CGI-laden video preview has to do with their Feb. 17 title fight in Riyadh.

Being old and out of touch is certainly a possibility.

The long-awaited undisputed heavyweight battle #RingOfFire between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk is set to unfold Let's get ready to RUUUUUMBLLEEEEEEE



النزال التاريخي المنتظر لبطولة الوزن الثقيل #RingOfFire بين تايسون فيوري وأوليكساندر اوزيك

نشوفكم جميعًا في المملكة… pic.twitter.com/FHkYT6tCHr — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) January 31, 2024

Fury was previously expected to compete against the Ukrainian on Dec. 23; however, a disastrous showing against former UFC heavyweight kingpin Francis Ngannou late last year (watch highlights here) left “The Gypsy King” unable to meet his contracted date.

Ngannou will move on to battle Anthony Joshua in March.

“For me, it’s [a] big opportunity, for undisputed, for my family, for my country, for my people,” Usyk said at the kickoff press conference (watch it here). “I know Tyson Fury, in the next fight [with me] will be different (from the showing he gave against Ngannou). He will be different against me. There is no destiny, God gives me the opportunity and I’m using this opportunity. Thanks to God for everything.”

The winner of Fury-Usyk may fight the winner of Ngannou-Joshua ... unless the winner of this fight has something to say about it.