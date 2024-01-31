UFC Atlantic City main event CANCELED (and was never actually signed), despite announcement from Dana White

UFC CEO Dana White recently announced the welterweight headliner between 170-pound veterans Sean Brady and Vicente Luque, targeted for the UFC Atlantic City MMA event on Sat., March 30, 2024 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ.

Unfortunately, Brady was dealing with an injury at the time and never signed the contract, according to a report from MMA Junkie (first reported by Harry Mac). It is unclear if Luque will remain in the lineup or be reassigned for a future card.

Brady, 31, spent most of 2023 on the sidelines (because of this) but managed to heal up in time to capture a submission victory over Kelvin Gastelum last December. This marks the second straight opponent lost for the 32 year-old Luque.

UFC Atlantic City will feature the return of former middleweight champion Chris Weidman, who trades leather with Brazilian bruiser Bruno Silva. Elsewhere on the card, Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot hook ‘em up at 125 pounds.