Topps UFC cards return under new licensing deal with Fanatics

UFC trading cards, which date all the way back to late 2008 (and include an awkward reveal from then-welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre), are returning to the Topps brand after Fanatics Collectibles reached a multiyear partnership with the mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion earlier this week.

Fanatics purchased Topps in 2022 for a reported $500 million.

Related UFC NFT Company Lays Off 22 Percent Of Workforce

“UFC has unique personalities, exciting young stars, which is obviously big in the collector community,” Fanatics Collectibles’ vice president of global licensing and partner development Kelvin Smith told ESPN. “It’s got the right cadence where there are key, historic moments we can celebrate through trading cards. It sits well with our business. We’re looking for ways to bring fans and collectors closer to their favorite athletes and fighters. They’ll be the perfect partner for us. If you’re a collector and fan who doesn’t necessarily have an opportunity to go to a fight, this is a way you can engage with or be closer to your favorite athlete.”

The partnership gets underway with 2024 Topps Chrome UFC on Feb. 28, 2024.

“Today is a day of celebration for both the hobby and all UFC fans,” Fanatics Collectibles CEO Mike Mahan told ESPN. “UFC trading cards are incredibly popular among collectors. [We] are truly honored to be able to once again make innovative and fun cards featuring the next wave of stars.”

Goodbye EA curse ... hello Topps curse?