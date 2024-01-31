Live: Watch UFC Vegas 85 media day video feat. Roman Dolidze, Nassourdine Imavov

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day this afternoon (Weds., Jan. 31, 2024) for the upcoming UFC Vegas 85: “Dolidze vs. Imavov” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (Feb. 3) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The LIVE video stream gets underway promptly at 2 p.m. ET.
Fighters scheduled to appear include:
Roman Dolidze – No. 8 UFC middleweight
Nassourdine Imavov – No. 11 UFC middleweight
Renato Moicano – No.13 UFC lightweight
Drew Dober – No. 15 UFC lightweight
Randy Brown – UFC welterweight
Muslim Salikhov – UFC welterweight
Viviane Araujo – No.7 UFC women’s flyweight
Natalia Silva – No. 9 UFC women’s flyweight
Molly McCann – UFC women’s strawweight
Diana Belbita – UFC women’s strawweight
Note: Times and availability subject to change.
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 85 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card matchups, which are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance (also on ESPN+) at 7 p.m. ET.
To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 85 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized “Dolidze vs. Imavov” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.
Loading comments...