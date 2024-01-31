Live: Watch UFC Vegas 85 media day video feat. Roman Dolidze, Nassourdine Imavov

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day this afternoon (Weds., Jan. 31, 2024) for the upcoming UFC Vegas 85: “Dolidze vs. Imavov” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (Feb. 3) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The LIVE video stream gets underway promptly at 2 p.m. ET.

Fighters scheduled to appear include:

Roman Dolidze – No. 8 UFC middleweight

Nassourdine Imavov – No. 11 UFC middleweight

Renato Moicano – No.13 UFC lightweight

Drew Dober – No. 15 UFC lightweight

Randy Brown – UFC welterweight

Muslim Salikhov – UFC welterweight

Viviane Araujo – No.7 UFC women’s flyweight

Natalia Silva – No. 9 UFC women’s flyweight

Molly McCann – UFC women’s strawweight

Diana Belbita – UFC women’s strawweight

Note: Times and availability subject to change.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 85 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card matchups, which are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance (also on ESPN+) at 7 p.m. ET.

