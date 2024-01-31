Olympic medal-winning Octagon veteran retires from UFC - ‘The time is right’

Olympic medalist Mark O. Madsen has retired from the UFC and sport in general.

The 39-year old Danish athlete has been wrestling since he was six years old, and won silver at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Greco-Roman Wrestling. After switching to MMA full time in 2018, he quickly amassed an 8-0 record and earned himself a UFC contract. Things started well with four wins in a row at lightweight, but a 2022 submission loss to Grant Dawson and vicious 2023 KO loss to Jared Gordon have made Madsen re-evaluate his career moving forward.

“I have thought carefully over Christmas and New Year, and the time is right, now,” he told Denmark’s Ekstra Bladet. “I’m full and looking back on a career in elite sports that I’m very proud of. Sports have shaped me as a person, and I’m grateful for everything it has given me and my family.”

“MMA is a demanding sport, and the body has to last for many years to come,” he added in an Instagram post on his decision. “This has also been a factor in my decision to resign, but I’m super proud and grateful for all that we’ve accomplished.”

“I like to create results, and I want to use that in other contexts,” he continued. “There are exciting meetings on the calendar, but now is the time for reflection. A big part of your identity lies in your job. Especially as an elite athlete, where the structure of everyday life is often dictated by your profession. But I’m 39 years old and there are still many things in life I want to achieve.”

When Madsen arrived in the UFC, he made it clear that he was there for the belt or bust — a tough quest at any division, and more so at lightweight.

“I am proud that we dared to pursue our dreams, that we found the courage to do it,” Madsen concluded. “As a human I need safety and security, but we did it. I’m proud to show my children that the will to want and the courage to dare can lead to amazing experiences.”

Madsen ends his career with 11 Danish Championships gold medals, 6 Nordic Championship gold medals, 4 world championship silver medals, a 5th place finish at the 2012 London games, and a silver medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro games. In MMA, he walks away with a 12-2 record (4-2 UFC).