It’s back to the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the world’s largest mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion when Nassourdine Imavov meets Roman Dolidze in UFC’s latest “Fight Night”-themed main event this weekend (Sat., Feb. 3, 2024). ESPN+ also hosts what looks like guaranteed fireworks between Drew Dober and Renato Moicano in UFC Vegas 85’s co-headliner alongside Randy Brown’s rescheduled Welterweight showdown with Muslim Salikhov.

Serhiy Sidey

I said he’d survive Ramon Taveras’ early onslaught and take over down the stretch. I believe he did so (as do all of my polled peers). Though I can understand giving Taveras the second round on the strength of the knockdown, it boggles my mind that a judge scored the third frame for him.

What Went Right?

Jimmy Flick, Jasmine Jasudavicius, Sam Patterson, Gillian Robertson and Chris Curtis

Everyone took care of business without controversy. I’ll admit to sweating a bit over the Jasudavicius/Cachoeira Over 2.5 call, but luckily Jasudavicius came out looking to make “Zombie Girl” suffer.

Sean Woodson

I believe he took the first two rounds fairly clearly. He 100 percent won the first, and though there’s an argument he lost the second, he still did the better work in my book.

Dricus Du Plessis

Rounds two, three and four ... Sean Strickland just didn’t keep his foot on the gas enough to merit giving him the middle rounds.

UFC Vegas 85 Odds For The Under Card:

Molly McCann (-278) vs. Diana Belbita (+225)

McCann still has all the tools she used to beat Belbita last time and I don’t believe Belbita advanced past her since their first meeting. Though she’s likely too big a favorite, she’s worth slapping in a parlay.

Azat Maksum (-205) vs. Charles Johnson (+170)

Charles Johnson is allergic to high-volume takedown artists and looked very mediocre the last time he took a fight on short notice. It’s Maksum’s fight to lose, so bet accordingly.

Themba Gorimbo (-250) vs. Pete Rodriguez (+205)

Hammer that Gorimbo line. Rodriguez hasn’t beaten a single competent opponent since turning pro and doesn’t appear to have an answer for “The Answer’s” grappling prowess. There’s an outside chance that Rodriguez made some strides during his year on the sidelines, but considering how badly he beefed the weight cut against Natan Levy, I’m not convinced.

Jeong Yeong Lee (-148) vs. Blake Bilder (+124)

I’m cooler on Lee than I was before he scraped past Yi Zha in his UFC debut. That said, he’s still a good play here. Bilder is worryingly fragile and his wrestling has not translated well to the big show, as seen in his inability to consistently take down the profoundly mediocre Shane Young. Lee’s got gnarly power, if nothing else, so he gets my vote.

Julija Stoliarenko (-130) vs. Luana Carolina (+110)

Stoliarenko wins this more often than not, but betting on her straight-up isn’t the best move. Instead, hit the Under 2.5 at +120. All but one of Stoliarenko’s pro victories have come via first-round armbar, so it stands to reason that if she does emerge victorious, it’ll be quick.

Marquel Mederos (-135) vs. Landon Quinones (+114)

Definitely give me Quinones at positive odds. He more than proved his mettle in last September’s shootout with Nasrat Haqparast and Mederos doesn’t respond well to pressure.

Thomas Petersen (-166) vs. Jamal Pogues (+140)

Try a small bet on Petersen. Pogues ostensibly has the tools to sprawl-and-brawl his way to victory, but he’s been hugely underwhelming since moving up from Light Heavyweight.

UFC Vegas 85 Odds For The Main Card:

Nassourdine Imavov (-166) vs. Roman Dolidze (+140)

I don’t bet on Dolidze fights as a rule — never know what to expect with that guy.

Renato Moicano (-180) vs. Drew Dober (+150)

A flyer on Dober looks like the play. Moicano’s had heaps of trouble with heavy hitters in the past, both as a Featherweight and a Lightweight. Plus, while Moicano does have reach on Dober and the boxing to use it, Dober blew away another rangy sharpshooter in Bobby Green.

Randy Brown (-250) vs. Muslim Salikhov (+205)

Moderate bet on Brown looks like the right move. Salikhov’s pushing 40 and looked his age in his losses to Li Jingliang and Nicolas Dalby. Torching a defensive sieve like Andre Fialho isn’t enough to convince me that “The King of Kung Fu” still has it, especially with an eight-inch reach disadvantage to navigate.

Natalia Silva (-340) vs. Viviane Araujo (+270)

Skip it. Silva should win, but Araujo’s so inconsistent that it’s not worth getting involved.

Aliaskhab Khizriev (-162) vs. Makhmud Muradov (+136)

Khizriev has just one fight in the last three years and that was against Denis Tiuliulin, who was tailor-made for “The Black Wolf.” Though Muradov appears to have peaked below expectations, he’s good enough to make this one to avoid.

Gilbert Urbina (-205) vs. Charlie Radtke (+170)

I’ve had trouble pinning down Urbina’s skill level and Radtke looked awful against Blood Diamond. Leave it be.

UFC Vegas 85 Best Bets:

Single bet — Landon Quinones: Bet $50 to make $57

Single bet — Stoliarenko/Carolina Under 2.5: Bet $40 to make $48

Single bet — Drew Dober: Bet $40 to make $60

Parlay — Themba Gorimbo and Azat Maksum: Bet $60 to make $64.97

Parlay — Molly McCann and Thomas Petersen: Bet $40 to make $47.15

Parlay — Jeong Yeong Lee and Randy Brown: Bet $40 to make $53.83

It’s ... I mean, it’s fine by APEX standards. See you Saturday, Maniacs.

Initial Investment For 2024: $600

Current Total: $777.74

