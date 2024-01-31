Historic! PFL signs first-ever Saudi-born female fighter to MMA contract

Professional Fighters League (PFL) isn’t done making making mixed martial arts (MMA) history.

Per a recent report from ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, the promotion has signed Hattan Alsaif, making her the first-ever Saudi Arabian-born women’s fighter to ink a deal with a major MMA promotion. Alsaif has yet to compete in MMA, having spent her combat career competing in the world of Muay Thai.

“Receiving a contract from the PFL is a dream come true for me,” Alsaif said in a statement. “Being the first female MMA fighter from Saudi Arabia to be signed by a major global organization like PFL is a true honor,” she added.

“I won’t take this responsibility lightly, and I am committed to doing my best to represent my country. I hope this paves the way for more opportunities for aspiring female fighters.”

Alsaif has had major success as a Muay Thai fighter, capturing gold at the 2023 International Federation of Muay Thai Associations World Championships, as well as placing first in World Combat Games and the Saudi Games in 2023.

The 22-year old does not have a confirmed date for her PFL debut, but it is expected to take place before the end of the year, though no weight class has been confirmed at the moment.

This is just the latest big signing for PFL’s women’s division, as pro boxers Amanda Serrano and Savanah Marshall inked deals with the promotion last year. The latest acquisitions couldn’t have come at a better time seeing as how Kayla Harrison recently bolted to Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and is set to make her debut opposite Holly Holm at UFC 300 on April 13, 2024.

