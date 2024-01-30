Former UFC champ Jamahal Hill offered plea deal in domestic violence case, returns to court in March

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has been offered a plea deal in the domestic violence case that landed “Sweet Dreams” in handcuffs late last year. Hill, 32, stands accused of assaulting his brother, James Anthony Hill, during an altercation inside his residence in Kentwood, Michigan.

Read the police report here.

Under the proposed terms, Hill would be required to plead guilty to one charge of domestic violence and in return, the prosecution would dismiss his aggravated domestic violence charge, according to TMZ Sports. Hill is expected to return to court in March but as of this writing, has not accepted (or refused) the offer.

That decision is likely to be announced in front of the judge.

“Sweet Dreams” captured the 205-pound strap with a commanding performance against Glover Teixeira but was forced to vacate the title in the wake of a mid-summer achilles tear that required surgery and a lengthy layoff. No timetable yet for Hill’s Octagon return but early estimates suggest July or soon thereafter.