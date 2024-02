Latest UFC Atlantic City fight card, ESPN lineup for ‘Blanchfield vs. Fiorot’ on March 30

Event: UFC Atlantic City: “Blanchfield vs. Fiorot”

Date: Sat., March 30, 2024

Location: Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ

Broadcast: ESPN | ESPN2 | ESPN+

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card

UFC Atlantic City Main Event On ESPN/ESPN+:

125 lbs.: Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot (not Sean Brady vs. Vicente Luque)

UFC Atlantic City Main Card, Prelims on ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN+:

115 lbs.: Virna Jandiroba vs. Lupita Godinez

185 lbs.: Andre Petroski vs. Jacob Malkoun

185 lbs.: Bruno Silva vs. Chris Weidman

185 lbs.: Chidi Njokuani vs. Rhys McKee

205 lbs.: Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg

145 lbs.: Connor Matthews vs. Dennis Buzukja

135 lbs.: Angel Pacheco vs. Caolan Loughran

145 lbs.: Julio Arce vs. Herbert Burns

185 lbs.: Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Sedriques Dumas

205 lbs.: Ibo Aslan vs. Anton Turkalj

125 lbs.: Melissa Gatto vs. Victoria Dudakova

145 lbs.: Bill Algeo vs. Kyle Nelson

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

