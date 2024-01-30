Corey Anderson vs. Karl Moore vacant light heavyweight title fight headlines Bellator Belfast on March 22

Bellator’s first event of 2024 — which will also be the first under the ownership of Professional Fighters League (PFL) — is set to take place on March 22 in Belfast, Ireland. That’s according to MMA Junkie, who also reported that no venue or broadcast plans have been revealed.

Headlining the event will be former UFC light heavyweight Corey Anderson taking on Karl Moore for the vacant Light Heavyweight title left behind by former champion Vadim Nemkov, who will now try his luck as a Heavyweight.

Anderson is coming off a split-decision win over Phil Davis at Bellator 297 last summer, his first win since failing to capture the title from Nemkov at Bellator 288, losing via unanimous decision. Anderson and Nemkov’s first fight at Bellator 277 was ruled a No Contest (NC) due to an accidental clash of heads.

Moore, meanwhile, is undefeated inside the Bellator cage, winning his first four fights with the promotion. Moore — who fights out of Northern Ireland, Belfast — is fresh off a unanimous decision win over Alex Polizzi at Bellator 297, improving his record to 12-2 as a pro.

The winner of this fight will defend the title throughout the year under the Bellator banner; however, he will also set himself up for a potential champion vs. champion fight against PFL’s 205-pound champion, Impa Kasanganay, who will be dropping down to Middleweight to face Johnny Eblen next month.

