Jake Paul next fight: ‘Problem Child’ announces new opponent for boxing return on March 2

Jake Paul is coming back to the “sweet science” on March 2 in Puerto Rico.

“The goal is simple, build the skillset to become world champion,” Paul wrote on Twitter. “Next up is a guy who has twice as many professional fights under his belt than I do. Ryan ‘The Rhino’ Bourland. And just like the animal in his bone chilling nickname… he is also endangered.”

Paul, 27, is coming off a knockout win over Andre August last Dec., improving to 8-1 with five knockouts. Bourland, 35, improved to 17-2 (6 KOs) by stopping light heavyweight punching bag Santario Martin back in late 2022.

“On Saturday, March 2 as co-main to the Puerto Rican GOAT, Amanda Serrano, I’m fighting for experience,” Paul continued. “To show my love to the island I call home I’ll be donating my entire fight purse to my nonprofit Boxing Bullies to help renovate gyms across Puerto Rico.

The card will air exclusively on DAZN.

Unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) battles mandatory IBF challenger Nina Meinke in the March 2 co-main event. “The Real Deal” recently signed with the PFL “Super Fight” division and is expected to make her debut later this year.