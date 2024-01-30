UFC 300 bout order leaked! BMF belt tops women’s strawweight title bout

We still don’t have a main event for UFC 300 announced, but we now know the bout order of the big April 13th card.

In a new video from social media influencer Nina-Marie Danielle, UFC CEO Dana White is interviewed in the ‘War Room’ where lineups for future events are laid out on the wall. Directly behind him: the fight order for UFC 300. This isn’t the first time line-ups have been leaked by YouTubers filming around UFC HQ, and probably won’t be the last. At this point, these ‘leaks’ feel like part of the UFC’s promotional strategy.

The biggest surprise that we’re seeing: confirmation that the BMF title is being treated like a real title as far as placement goes. It will sit in the co-main event slot, above Zhang vs. Xiaonan for the women’s 115 pound belt. That’s both surprising and unsurprising. Unsurprising because Gaethje vs. Holloway is a much bigger fight (outside of China, anyway). Surprising because ... well, the BMF is a fake belt. Not real. Kind of stupid, if you ask some people.

From Nina's IG, this is how the board shows UFC 300. pic.twitter.com/7XC9ibI7Jr — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) January 30, 2024

It’s also interesting to see Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison in the ‘featured prelim’ spot. The UFC usually uses this fight as the final attempt to butter up the audience to buy the pay-per-view. Holly Holm has become a master at dragging out dreadful split-decisions, so the promotion is clearly hoping their new investment can make it exciting at 135 pounds (if Harrison can even hit the weight).

Let’s take a look at the whole thing:

TBD vs. TBD (unannounced main event)

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway (for the Baddest Motherf—er title)

Weili Zhang vs. Yan Xiaonan (for the Women’s Flyweight title)

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison

Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling

Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez

A mysterious blank spot for some reason (Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green?)

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes

So there you have it, Maniacs. Your UFC 300 card, minus the main event. Was it everything you hoped for? Was Dana White correct when he said you won’t believe how wild every single fight on the card is? And what the hell do you think is gonna fill in that main event slot?