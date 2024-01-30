 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Top-ranked UFC Lightweight disappointed by UFC 300 lineup: ‘It’s not that great’

UFC 281: Riddell v Moicano Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Perhaps the bar was set a bit too high for UFC 300?

UFC CEO Dana White promised an “insane” card filled to the brim with must-watch fights, and though we’re still eagerly awaiting main event news, most of the lineup is now filled, and it’s ... good? I’d even hazard to say really good! The Strawweight belt and the BMF belt are on the line, and fan favorite former champions like Jiri Prochazka and Charles Oliveira round out the rest of the main card. It’s hard to call it the most insane fight card ever, however, when UFC 299 is equally as stacked.

Ranked UFC Lightweight contender, Renato Moicano, isn’t overly impressed. The Brazilian has turned his professional fighting career into a side gig as a popular YouTube host, which means he’s spending more time watching and judging UFC cards than many of his peers. According to “Money” Moicano, there’s just something left to be desired.

“For me, I will be honest as a fan, you know, and as a YouTuber, UFC 300 is not that great,” he explained on The MMA Hour (via SportsKeeda). “I will be honest with you, it’s not that great. It’s good like I say for me, the only fight that I’m interested here is Justin Gaethje -Max Holloway. Calvin Kattar and (Aljamain) Sterling, Charles (Oliveira) and (Arman) Tsarukyan, Bobby Green-Jim Miller, for me personally.”

Alas, Moicano will not likely have an opportunity to improve the UFC 300 event. He’s scheduled to return to action this weekend (Sat. Feb. 3, 2024) in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 85, where he’ll take on veteran knockout artist Drew Dober. And if you’re thinking of heading into the comments to knock Moicano for judging UFC 300 while he’s stuck fighting inside the UFC Apex, well ...

Moicano would probably agree with you.

