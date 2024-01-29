Anxious fight fans are still waiting on Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) to announce the main event for its historic 300th pay-per-view (PPV) event on April 13, 2024. Odds-wise, it seems like Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya is the most likely option. But, if UFC brass can’t seal that deal, will Dana White and Co. break the emergency glass and make Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler actually happen?

Both McGregor and Chandler have repeatedly campaigned to fight at UFC 300. Unfortunately, bean-counters within the promotion would rather have two guaranteed million-plus PPV events than one. Those same bean-counters may be starting to think Chandler isn’t the most financially prudent choice for McGregor’s return.

Sound familiar?

At UFC 297, UFC CEO, Dana White, sounded not so certain that “Iron Mike” would be McGregor’s opponent in the end. That’s a bit silly considering an entire season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 31 was filmed to build up the rivalry.

Now, Chandler is coming out firing more shots at Mac on X (formerly Twitter).

What it looks like when you stand in front of a man that is steadfast and immovable. Watch the happy-go-lucky nervous tension in him. Who backs out of the pocket first? Are we friends @TheNotoriousMMA ? pic.twitter.com/VluWu9wt6q — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) January 29, 2024

“What it looks like when you stand in front of a man that is steadfast and immovable,” he wrote above a video clip from TUF where the two faced off (see it here). “Watch the happy-go-lucky nervous tension in him. Who backs out of the pocket first? Are we friends Conor?

“I haven’t seen clips from TUF 31 in awhile, I’ve been busy. But I remember,” he continued. “I did a lot of studying in the 5 weeks in Vegas. Sub-par at best.”

In his last tweet, Chandler referenced the endless delays getting the fight put together.

“I get it — he’s coming off an injury,” he wrote. “So that said, now that McGregor is healthy… the question is, why wouldn’t it be UFC 300? It’s been 2.5 years… Get off the yacht kid…”

We’re not holding our breath for Mac vs. Mike at UFC 300 — June appears to be the earliest the Irish sports star can return to action (we think). We are hoping the fight ends up happening in the first half of 2024. Even that isn’t for certain as UFC continues to waffle on McGregor’s return, even as its biggest star is ramping up the pressure and demanding a date.

Yacht life, baby.

