Gordon Ryan ‘malnourished and dying’ as dramatic weight loss continues, issues cautionary tale on steroid abuse

Gordon Ryan looks pretty good for someone who’s “malnourished and dying.”

Probably because he built “real” muscle before cycling on and off steroids, as suggested in a recent Instagram post. That may explain why Ryan has only dropped 20 pounds since ending up “bedridden” with stomach problems and not 65 pounds like those clueless juice heads who “cut corners” when it comes to building a world-class physique.

“For those of you close to me, you know I’ve been bedridden almost completely for the last month or so with my stomach,” Ryan revealed on social media. “Haven’t been able to eat hardly anything or exercise at all. Today is the first day I’ve been able to push more than a light workout (I did legs) in over a month. I’ve lost 20 lbs (currently around 206), yet I still feel strong and look, well, I’m probably the best looking human being to have ever existed, but that’s besides the point.”

“No matter how many steroids you take, you won’t maintain size off cycle or through sickness if you haven’t built ‘real’ muscle,” Ryan continued. “It’s why you see guys go from 235 to 170 on vs. off cycle. Even though I’m malnourished and dying, I’m still me. You can’t cut corners and expect proper results. This is something [Nathalia Santoro] taught me seven years ago, and I finally get what she means. More to come and fingers crossed these new meds keep helping.”

The 28 year-old Ryan recently withdrew from active competition (again) after suffering a relapse, the direct result of a stomach condition the no-gi “King” has been battling for the last six years. Ryan even considered retiring in June 2021 but managed to work his way back to the grappling mats the following year, submitting Jacob Couch at Who’s Number One.

Ryan is expected to return for ADCC 2024 in Las Vegas, assuming he’s not dead by then.