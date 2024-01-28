Two-time Olympic gold judoka Kayla Harrison is fighting Holly Holm at UFC 300, but what kind of Kayla are we going to see in the Octagon considering their fight will take place at 135 pounds?

Harrison was north of 170 pounds when she won her gold medals and has spent the majority of her MMA career competing at 155. She fought once at 145 pounds back in 2020, but has never competed at 135 pounds. She has reportedly done some test cuts to women’s bantamweight and is happy with the results, but Miesha Tate would like to remind her that hitting the weight and competing well after are two different things.

“When I saw it was at 135, I was shocked,” Tate said on SiriusXM’s Fight Nation. “Because Kayla Harrison begged for a 155-pound division at PFL, and she got it, and I think she’s been great there. She’s been tremendous. I know she’s made 145 before, I think it was tough for her. I think 135 is going to really suck the life out of her, and it’s not the best move.”

"If you're asking me who I think is going to win that fight, looking at it right now, I'd say Holly."@MieshaTate breaks down the x-factors of the #UFC300 matchup between Kayla Harrison & Holly Holm.



It’s unfortunately the only move Harrison could make since the UFC folded the Women’s Featherweight division after Amanda Nunes retired in August 2023. If she wants to check ‘UFC fighter’ off the list of career accomplishments, she needs to fight at 135.

“I guess I’m speaking from personal experience,” Tate continued. “Because when I went down to 125, although I did it and I still had a pretty decent camp, I just didn’t perform at my best. And I think Kayla is really used to being such a big, strong woman, that she won’t have that on her side, and I’m really curious to see how that’s going to benefit her with someone like Holly, who really does move so well. She really has some of the best footwork in the women’s divisions. And I think that’s going to be tough for Kayla.”

Harrison has previously said she’d have to cut both her legs off to make 135. Now she’ll be doing it and stepping in against the most accomplished opponent she’s ever faced in mixed martial arts. No wonder Tate has her doubts.

“I’m pumped for Kayla,” Miesha clarified. “I’m excited for her to come over here. I think it’s going to be really good, but if you’re asking me who I think is going to win that fight, looking at it right now, I would say Holly.”

UFC 300 goes down April 13th from Las Vegas, Nevada, so at least Harrison will have the folks at the Performance Institute to help her on her quest to bantamweight. Once the cage door closes, though, she’ll be on her own.