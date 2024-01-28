Highlights! Japanese fighter lands incredible four-second flying knee knockout

Somewhere Jorge Masvidal is smiling.

Last night (Sat., Jan. 27, 2023) at Professional Shooto Vol. 4, Flyweight prospect Takaya Suzuki knocked out mixed martial arts (MMA) veteran Yuichi Miyagi in four seconds with an incredible flying knee from inside New Pier Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Check out the knockout below:

Takaya Suzuki KO1 Yuichi Miyagi - Professional Shooto pic.twitter.com/I8reL7Lfz5 — Neo Vale Tudo (@NeoValeTudo) January 28, 2024

Prior to the savage knockout, Miyagi can be seen looking for a glove touch, but Suzuki had no intention of a glove touch and hit him with the knee instead. According to the MMA Twitter wizard Caposa, the two fighters touched gloves during the stare-down before the fight.

Suzuki is a 19-year-old flyweight and improved to 5-1 with the win last night. He is riding a five-fight win streak since losing his MMA debut in 2022 and is on a three-fight knockout streak.

If he keeps impressively knocking his opponents out, there is no doubt the UFC will come calling or a spot on Dana White’s Contender Series will open up, especially with the lack of Japanese fighters currently.

Well, they have another Japanese Flyweight that is currently killing it ... Tatsuro Taira.

So, what’d you think of that knockout, Maniacs?

For more regional MMA news and notes click here.