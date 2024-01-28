The 2024 WWE Royal Rumble went down last night (Sat., Jan. 27, 2024) inside Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla, and in the iconic match, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter, C.M. Punk, lost to Cody Rhodes in the final moments (watch highlights).

After the mega event, Chief Content Officer, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, attended the Royal Rumble post-show press conference to speak about the event. During the press conference, Triple H was asked about the allegations against father-in-law — and WWE founder and former TKO Group Holdings Executive Chairman (details here) — Vince McMahon.

“I’m going to do exactly what you would expect me to do here,” Triple H said. “Look, we just had an amazing week. A 10-year, $5 billion Netflix deal, ‘The Rock’ joining our board. We just sold out the Royal Rumble, put 48,000 people in Tropicana Field. I choose to focus on the positive. Yes, there’s a negative, but I want to focus on that and just keep it to that.”

Obviously, Triple H can’t say much about the ongoing investigation, and he has to tip-toe around the professional (and personal) situation — McMahon is accused of sex trafficking and rape, among other alleged charges.

Triple H was then asked what is being done to ensure people in positions of power can’t take advantage of employees under them at WWE.

“I’ll give you the most generalized answer that I can: everything possible,” Triple H said. “That is a very important thing to us, a very important topic to us. It’s as simple as everything possible.”

Just as a closing fresher: Earlier this week, McMahon resigned as Executive chairman of TKO Group Holdings and all roles relating to WWE after he was accused of allegations of trafficking and sexual assault.

He cashed out $700 million worth of TKO stock back in Nov. 2023.

For complete 2024 Royal Rumble results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.