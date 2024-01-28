Former UFC fighter CM Punk made his first in-ring WWE appearance in 10 years last night (Sat., Jan. 27, 2024) at WWE’s 2024 Royal Rumble LIVE on Peacock streaming service from inside Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., only to lose in the final moments to Cody Rhodes.

Punk, who amassed an 0-1 (1 NC) record as a member of the UFC roster from 2016-2018, had a bad falling out with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in 2023 and eventually re-signed with WWE. Saturday’s Royal Rumble appearance marked the first time Punk has competed inside of the WWE ring since 2014. It a momentous occasion for hardcore wrestling fans.

Punk was one of the final wrestlers to enter the Royal Rumble and he fought his way down to the final two. His competition was fan-favorite and former AEW counterpart, Cody Rhodes, who entered much sooner in the Rumble than Punk. The two battled it out and exchanged finishing moves, but it was Punk who gained the upper hand. That was until Rhodes blocked Punk’s attack, countered with a reverse, and threw Punk over the top rope to stun the former UFC fighter.

Watch the full video highlights below:

We are down to the FINAL FOUR in the Men's #RoyalRumble Match! pic.twitter.com/bfti9nuSoG — WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2024

CM PUNK IS THE NEW MAYOR OF SUPLEX CITY #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/QDLBEqdWfG — King Ryeburn (@KingRyeburn) January 28, 2024

WHAT A MOMENT FOR CODY RHODES#royalrumble pic.twitter.com/Ly6sWli8mi — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 28, 2024

