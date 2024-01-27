WOW! A highlight reel KO by Daniel Garcia Now we head to the #MunguiaRyder main card as it begins at 6 PM MT/ 8 ET/ 1 AM GMT, LIVE on https://t.co/FoiaUucI53 pic.twitter.com/yNwAVzQ2ju

The Jaime Munguia vs. John Ryder boxing card started off with a bang earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 27, 2024) live on DAZN from inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, as undefeated lightweight Daniel Garcia scored a brutal first-round knockout on the “Prelims” undercard.

Garcia, 22, was matched up against Mexican prospect Daniel Lugo. It was supposed to be a showcase fight for Garcia and he delivered from the opening bell. “Junebug” was able to dictate the pace of the fight and quickly put Lugo on his back foot. Out of nowhere, Garcia launched a massive overhand right that connected flush and melted Lugo into the canvas.

Check out the finish in the above video player.

Garcia, who hails from Denver, Colorado, is now 8-0 as a professional boxer. This is his third first-round finish and the sixth knockout or TKO stoppage of his career. “Junebug” could use a good step up in competition his next time out, but after a performance like this one he looks to be the real deal.

