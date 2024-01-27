Logan Paul retained his WWE United States Championship with the aid of brass knuckles earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 27, 2024) at WWE’s 2024 Royal Rumble LIVE on Peacock streaming service from inside Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., defeating Kevin Owens in the co-main event.

Paul, who announced that he renewed his contract with WWE in an Instagram video earlier this week, was entering his first official title defense. The social media star has looked better each and every time we see him and has proven to be a real solid talent inside of the ring. Paul hasn’t treated his pro wrestling career as a full-time job just yet, but it’s been hard to tell when he’s competing.

On Saturday, Paul was trying to lean on his exceptional athleticism and quick reaction time to put on a great performance against a tactical bruiser like Owens. Of course, the script needed to go in Paul’s way, but it’s sometimes more about the performance than the outcome.

Luckily for Paul, the match was entertaining from start to finish. Both men scored high-flying attacks and powerful slams throughout. Paul even took off his hand wraps to land a bareknuckle punch on Owens, who was knocked unconscious before quickly coming to and kicking out of a two count.

Later on in the fight, a fellow WWE wrestler came out to the ringside and gave Paul a set of brass knuckles. Paul attempted to use them, but Owens stole them away during a tie up and ended up using them against Paul. Owens knocked Paul out and was about to with by pin, but before the referee could count to three he noticed Owens still had the brass knuckles on. The fight was waved off, Owens was disqualified, and Paul retained his WWE United States Championship.

Check out the full video highlights below:

Kevin Owens gets DQ’d and Logan Paul retains his United States Championship pic.twitter.com/KqFE3i8wlH — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) January 28, 2024

For complete 2024 Royal Rumble results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.