UFC 300 may finally be getting the main event fight fans have been waiting for.

On late Friday night, Conor McGregor took to social media to tease a potential comeback fight at UFC 300 this coming April, Remember, the Irish superstar has been plotting his return to the cage since suffering a broken leg against rival Dustin Poirier all the way back in July in 2021.

While fight fans have been getting mixed reviews about when McGregor will be ready to return and when UFC brass intends to use him, “Notorious” seems ready to step in and headline the biggest card of the year. It will be up to UFC and matchmakers to come to terms and finally put a bow on the company’s upcoming commemorative event.

Check out McGregor’s message below:

McGregor on 300 seals the deal. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 27, 2024

“McGregor on 300 seals the deal.”

McGregor’s expected opponent, UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler, has been waiting well over a year to book his money fight with “Notorious.” So when McGregor teased a return at UFC 300 Chandler was quick to accept.

“I accept. See you soon.”

The two fighters can plot all they want, but it’s still up to UFC to book their matchup for UFC 300 in April. It seems like a no-brainer considering McGregor is the biggest star in the sport and UFC 300 is still without a main event, but until the ink dries fans will continue to speculate.

For more UFC 300 fight card news and coverage click HERE.