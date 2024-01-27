It’s one of professional wrestling’s biggest nights, the annual World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Royal Rumble event happening TONIGHT (Sat., Jan. 27, 2024) live at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., starting at 8 p.m. ET. All those desiring to watch the show have two places to watch. If you’re in the United States, it’s streaming exclusively on Peacock. If you’re anywhere else on this globe, it’s on the WWE network.

Aside from the traditional men’s Rumble — as has happened every year since 2018 — we have a women’s Rumble as well. We’re also getting two championship matches: Roman Reigns vs. three challengers for the WWE universal championship and social media star (and shockingly decent professional grappler), Logan Paul, puts his United States championship on the line against Kevin Owens.

Look, when Paul said he was going to be a professional wrestler, I didn’t actually expect him to be decent at it. Instead, he has done some very good work on that stage, on a level you don’t see from neophytes very often.

This was what he did at last year’s Rumble:

WHAT DID WE JUST WITNESS?!?@LoganPaul and @KingRicochet just blew our minds at #RoyalRumble with an unbelievable moment! pic.twitter.com/V5HIMhT0yQ — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023

I legitimately am looking forward to seeing what he and the other WWE athletes do this year.

Related Slim Jim Pauses WWE Partnership On Eve Of Royal Rumble

