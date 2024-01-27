 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

LIVE! WWE 2024 Royal Rumble play-by-play results, streaming updates

Two Royal Rumble battles and two championship showdowns highlight one of WWE’s biggest nights of the year this evening (Sat., Jan. 27, 2024) from St. Petersburg, Fla., start time set for 8 p.m. ET on Peacock.

By Cory Braiterman
It’s one of professional wrestling’s biggest nights, the annual World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Royal Rumble event happening TONIGHT (Sat., Jan. 27, 2024) live at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., starting at 8 p.m. ET. All those desiring to watch the show have two places to watch. If you’re in the United States, it’s streaming exclusively on Peacock. If you’re anywhere else on this globe, it’s on the WWE network.

Aside from the traditional men’s Rumble — as has happened every year since 2018 — we have a women’s Rumble as well. We’re also getting two championship matches: Roman Reigns vs. three challengers for the WWE universal championship and social media star (and shockingly decent professional grappler), Logan Paul, puts his United States championship on the line against Kevin Owens.

Look, when Paul said he was going to be a professional wrestler, I didn’t actually expect him to be decent at it. Instead, he has done some very good work on that stage, on a level you don’t see from neophytes very often.

This was what he did at last year’s Rumble:

I legitimately am looking forward to seeing what he and the other WWE athletes do this year.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Quick Results:

30-man Royal Rumble
30-woman Royal Rumble
Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton in a fatal four-way match
Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Full Results:

Men’s Royal Rumble

Final result:

Women’s Royal Rumble

Final result:

Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton in a fatal four-way match

Final result:

Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens

Final result:

