One of the biggest events in professional wrestling will unfold later tonight (Sat., Jan. 27, 2024) as Royal Rumble 2024 goes down LIVE on Peacock streaming service from inside Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

While World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has been marred by the recent lawsuit against Vince McMahon the show must still go on. Even after McMahon officially resigned from his roles at TKO and WWE, Royal Rumble will still go down as planned on Saturday night.

Luckily, we’ve compiled all of the official start times and full match details so you don’t miss one second of action. Check them out below and be sure to tune in to Royal Rumble 2024 later tonight on a weekend desperate for combat action:

Start Time

Sat., Jan. 27, 2024, from inside Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Royal Rumble 2024 will air LIVE on Peacock streaming service starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Online Viewing

Royal Rumble 2024 can be viewed through the Peacock streaming service (details HERE).

The entire event is free if you’re currently a paid Peacock subscriber.

Television Viewing

For U.S. viewers, Peacock can be broadcast directly on your television via Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, LG Smart TV, Samsung TV, Apple TV, PlayStation, or Xbox.

Mobile Viewing

Royal Rumble 2024 will be accessible through the Peacock streaming app via Android, Amazon Fire, and Apple.

Predicted Royal Rumble 2024 Lineup (from first to last)

United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens Women’s Royal Rumble Match Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Fatal 4-Way: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Stick with Mania for upcoming coverage of WWE’s Royal Rumble 2024, including live play-by-play results HERE.