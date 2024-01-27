After warring his way past veteran Sergiy Derevyanchenko in 2023’s “Fight of the Year,” Jaime Munguia attempts to claim his first true Super Middleweight scalp tonight (Sat., Jan. 27, 2024) when he takes on former title challenger, John Ryder, in Phoenix, Arizona.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of tonight’s DAZN-streamed main event below. The broadcast begins at 8 p.m. ET, with Munguia and Ryder likely to make the walk closer to 11 p.m. ET. Bet on boxing at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Munguia — a former Super Welterweight champion — spent years as a No. 1-ranked contender at Middleweight without ever taking the plunge and actually challenging for a title. Having outgrown the division and kicking off his 168-pound tenure against the undersized Derevyanchenko, he now faces a stiff test in Ryder, who was infamously robbed against Callum Smith in 2019 and turned in a surprisingly competitive effort against Canelo Alvarez last year (watch highlights).

In other title action, Puerto Rican slugger, Oscar Collazo, defends his Minimumweight (Mini Flyweight) title against Reyneris Gutierrez and Flyweight champ Gabriela Fundora battles unbeaten Christina Cruz, while top Super Featherweight contender, Alan Picasso, meets Erik Ruiz in a squash match.

