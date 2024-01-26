One major sponsor has already put a hold on its current dealings with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in the wake of Vince McMahon’s ongoing trafficking lawsuit.

On Friday, it was announced that the American meat snack brand, Slim Jim, will “pause our promotional activities with WWE” in light of McMahon’s current legal issues. Slim Jim is the first major sponsor to speak out after the allegations against McMahon were made public and will continue to monitor the situation in effort to gauge future involvement with WWE.

A spokesperson for Slim Jim released the following statement below (per Wrestle Ops):

“Slim Jim values integrity and respect in all of our partnerships. Given the recent disturbing allegations against Vince McMahon, at this time we’ve decided to pause our promotional activities with WWE. This decision reflects our commitment to our brand values and responsibility to our community. We will continue to monitor the situation and base our future engagements on our values and what’s best for our brand.”

Slim Jim, which partnered with WWE in Aug. 2023 in what was the largest sponsorship deal in wrestling history. was expected to promote the brand this Saturday at the 2024 Royal Rumble. All Slim Jim sponsorship and promotion will be removed from the event.

WWE recently merged with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) under TKO Group Holdings, Inc., in which McMahon is the current executive chairman. The WWE founder is being accused by a former employee of violating Trafficking Victims Prevention Act, Negligence, and Civil Battery, among other allegations, in relation to alleged sexual and emotional abuse.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for McMahon released the following statement:

“This lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and a vindictive distortion of the truth. He will vigorously defend himself.”

