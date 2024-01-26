Henry Cejudo diagnosed with brain damage ahead of UFC 298 — ‘Dr. Merab will fix this problem’

Move over Dr. Nick, there’s a new fictional quack in town.

Streaking UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili has revealed that UFC 298 opponent and former two-division champion Henry Cejudo is suffering from brain damage, which may explain why “Triple C” has been talking crazy in the wake of his Aljamain Sterling loss at UFC 288 in Newark.

Let’s hope Dr. Merab takes UFC insurance.

“Hey Henry Cejudo, what are you talking about me? Don’t think I forgot about you,” Dvalishvili said on social media. “Brain damage. We have a result from hospital. Henry Cejudo has longer tongue than himself. But no worries, Dr. Merab will fix this problem on February 17th. See you there Henry!”

Fortunately Cejudo doesn’t get mad at trash talk.

Dvalishvili (16-4) is ranked one spot above Cejudo (16-3) in the official bantamweight rankings (see them here). The winner could be in line for the next crack at the 135-pound crown (or not), depending on what happens in the UFC 299 championship headliner between Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera, which takes place on March 9 in Miami.

