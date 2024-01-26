New UFC 300 fight announced! Record-setting former champ returns for April 13 mega-card in Las Vegas

An all-Brazilian matchup is set! @JessicaMMAPro & @WMMarz collide at #UFC300 ! pic.twitter.com/OKdLK2RHMq

Former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade will make her return for UFC 300.

If you think that’s a weak addition to the April 13 lineup, then you don’t dislike women’s MMA — you just dislike women. Andrade, 32, holds multiple UFC records in the strawweight division including most finishes, most knockouts, and most post-fight performance bonuses with four “Fight of the Night” honors.

What more do you want from a fighter?

Andrade (25-1), who was last seen beating the brakes off Mackenzie Dern at UFC 295, will tangle with fellow Brazilian bruiser Marina Rodriguez (17-3-2), fresh off her brutal technical knockout finish over Michelle Waterson at UFC Vegas 79.

Andrade is ranked two spots above Rodriguez at No. 4.

MMA fans are understandably frustrated over the promotion’s delay in announcing a championship main event. The UFC 300 pay-per-view (PPV) has one of the best fight cards of the year (see it here) but at the present moment, falls short of the “insane” lineup UFC CEO Dana White promised to deliver just a few weeks back.

Hopefully that status changes sooner, rather than later (or not at all).