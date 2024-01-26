Tony Ferguson undergoes surgery, reveals torn MCL ahead of Paddy Pimblett loss at UFC 296

According to his social media hashtags, Tony Ferguson is making no excuses.

Buuuuuut he also wants his fans to know that he blew out his MCL before returning to the Octagon at UFC 296, which resulted in a unanimous decision loss to Paddy Pimblett. “El Cucuy” recently shared an injury update on his Instagram account.

“Two weeks before Thanksgiving I f*cked my shit up during a practice sesh, MCL tear,” Ferguson wrote. “I kept it to myself and put it behind me ‘til after the fight. I trained like no one knew, shit hurt so good. Three weeks before fight time told a few of my crew. Nothing changed. I recently took care of my leg (my MCL) and had surgery last Thursday, one week after my elbow/arm surgery (both arthroscopic). Thought I would get them both done and double-down. Got it over with so I can do what I do best. Beyond rage is an understatement. I feel no despair, just repair.”

Two weeks before Thanksgiving would suggest it happened during HELL WEEK.

Ferguson, who turns 40 in just a few weeks, is mired in a dreadful seven-fight losing streak and has not looked competitive for several years. Calls for “El Cucuy” to retire continue to fall on deaf ears and the former interim champ insists he’s just hitting his athletic prime.

No word yet on if or when UFC will book Ferguson (25-10) to return.