Mark Hunt slams Brock Lesnar and Dana White: ‘Karma is going to sting your a—’

Mark Hunt may have lost his latest court case against Brock Lesnar and the UFC, but that doesn’t mean he’s done calling them out.

Hunt sued Lesnar and the UFC in 2017 following his loss to the WWE superstar at UFC 200. “The Super Samoan” alleged that the promotion conspired with Lesnar to let him compete in the cage despite knowing he was on performance enhancing drugs. Brock would go on to have his decision win against Hunt overturned after testing positive for clomiphene.

In September 2023, a Nevada judge issued a summary judgment in favor of the defendants, noting that Hunt was “unable to provide the necessary evidentiary support for his theories.” The former K-1 World Grand Prix champion was also ordered to pay over $385,000 in legal fees to UFC and Lesnar.

Now Hunt is commenting after Brock Lesnar’s name appeared in a horrific human trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon and the WWE. The suit alleges that McMahon forced a WWE employee to have sex with him and numerous other employees. In August 2021, McMahon signed a new deal with Brock Lesnar. In texts, he allegedly told the plaintiff “part of the deal was f—ing U.”

Brock Lesnar is the biggest name implicated so far in the suit against Vince McMahon, with the plaintiff claiming multiple ‘employees, wrestlers, and performers’ were involved.

To Mark Hunt, it’s just the beginning of a bad year for UFC, which is now run alongside WWE under the corporate umbrella of TKO Group Holdings.

“U going to be joining this fool Brock Lesnar,” Hunt wrote on Instagram. “Dana White, UFC, karma is going to sting your ass so hard this year #RICO”

It’s important to note that Dana White and the UFC are not named in the suit, and the plaintiff’s allegations relate to a time period prior to UFC parent company Endeavor’s merger acquisition of the pro wrestling business. Mark Hunt has previously said his legal battle with the UFC isn’t over, and he still believes UFC and Lesnar engaged in violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act against him.

There’s also the matter of the UFC antitrust lawsuit, which is set to go to trial on April 15th, 2024. That’s a class action lawsuit filed by Cung Le et al. vs. Zuffa that accuses the promotion of unfairly suppressing fighter wages with a number of anti-competitive practices. If found guilty of these charges, the UFC could be on the hook for billions in damages to fighters, plus injunctive relief that could change how UFC contracts are structured moving forward.

In the past, White has blown off Hunt’s many angry tirades against him and the UFC.

“Mark Hunt, he has lost so many lawsuits against us it’s insane,” White said. “He’s a bit of a delusional guy. He’s gonna have to pay some legal fees.”