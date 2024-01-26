Welcome to Midnight Mania!

It’s an exciting time in Conor McGregor’s career.

Not his mixed martial arts career, particularly, as his planned bout versus Michael Chandler remains in a state of limbo. Though the Irish super star is back in the drug testing pool, latest reports show no evidence that he’ll be returning at UFC 300 or even the June date that he recently announced.

His burgeoning acting career, on the other hand? Well, that business is BOOMING according to McGregor. McGregor is starring alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in a remake of the 1989 action classic Road House, and earlier on Thursday (Jan. 25, 2024), the first trailer released. McGregor reacted to the release online, claiming his status as “highest paid first time actor” in history ... before deleting the tweet shortly afterward.

“Hey fella’s,” McGregor wrote on X. “What did you think of my acting debut movie trailer? Hell of a ride! I am now officially the highest paid first time actor of all time, on record, pipping Dwayne Johnson for the top spot. Incredible! Was I worth it? Did the production company make a sound investment? Let me know in the comments. ROADHOUSE TRENDING LIKE CRAZY!

“A lot of die hard cult fans of the original, and I am one of them, saying they are so excited to see this one. It has been so satisfying to see all the praise and excitement around the film from all! We worked our ass off. Truly! I done all my own stunts. I was thrown off a speeding boat in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and dragged through the sea underwater holding on to the anchor. Among a few crazy stunts I done. The movie is wild action! Glad the trailer is out and we can’t wait to bring her home! World tour starting soon.”

The film will be available to watch on Amazon Prime (and not in theaters) on March 21.

Insomnia

Joanne Wood’s retirement fight will be a rematch opposite Maryna Moroz. When Moroz won the first bout in 2015 via armbar, it was a considerable upset, but those tables have likely turned.

Oh yeah, this is that high-quality Lightweight veterans banger match up sure to fire up an undercard somewhere.

Mark Hunt reacts (sort of?) to the recent Vince McMahon/Brock Lesnar/WWE lawsuit:

Is Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya the yet-to-be-decided UFC 300 main event? Feels like the odds on favorite.

A great story from “The Dragon” Lyoto Machida about his title win over Rashad Evans:

Toxic social media is big news today!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Creative defense leads to creative offense.

A second different, unique, and very cool counter KO:

A nasty barrage from the clinch:

Yanina Morales def. Karen Ruiz by first round TKO. Looked like that knee to the body started it. #FFC71 pic.twitter.com/3J4Y9oUoA0 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 26, 2024

Random Land

Dinner and a show.

Midnight Music: Rock, 2023

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.