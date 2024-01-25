New Road House trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal fights Conor McGregor in first look at Amazon Prime movie

The new Road House trailer dropped today and if you’re a fan of the original 1989 flick starring the late Patrick Swayze ... it’s probably best to just forget about that one and try to have fun with the remake, which stars Hollywood everyman Jake Gyllenhaal and former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor.

Unfortunately, the upcoming movie is not without its share of post-production drama. Director Doug Liman is boycotting the premiere after Amazon decided to bypass a theatrical release and send Road House directly to Prime, where it will begin streaming on March 21 (more on that drama here).

“What else could I have delivered to the studio? Nothing, it turns out. Because contrary to their public statements, Amazon has no interest in supporting cinemas,” Liman wrote on Deadline. “Amazon will exclusively stream Road House on Amazon’s Prime. Amazon asked me and the film community to trust them and their public statements about supporting cinemas, and then they turned around and are using Road House to sell plumbing fixtures.”

“That hurts the filmmakers and stars of Road House who don’t share in the upside of a hit movie on a streaming platform,” Liman continued. “And they deprive Jake Gyllenhaal — who gives a career-best performance — the opportunity to be recognized come award season. But the impact goes far beyond this one movie. This could be industry shaping for decades to come.”

McGregor, 35, is expected to make his UFC return at some point later this year, presumably against former Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 31 coach Michael Chandler. No word yet on when or where that fight will take place, but fans are still hoping to see “Notorious” atop the UFC 300 pay-per-view (PPV) card in April.