Dana White still playing with ‘a couple options’ for UFC 300 main event

The UFC has a couple of options for their big UFC 300 main event, and whatever they end up choosing ‘is going to be crazy.’

That’s according to UFC CEO Dana White, who continues to hype their 300th pay-per-view event on April 13th in Las Vegas to the moon. Which is reassuring, because we were really starting to get comfortable with the idea of a Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad main event.

That’s a strong fight between the two best welterweights, but we’re expecting sizzle factor on par with the Lone Star fajita platter, not an old bottle of Mountain Dew. Fortunately, White is still promising mystery fajitas.

Dana White says on his Instagram LIVE tonight that there is no #UFC300 main event fight made yet and they are still “playing with a couple options”‼️ pic.twitter.com/BwWnUODWAB — MMA Casuals (@MMA_CASUALS_) January 25, 2024

“I just gave you guys a 300 fight,” he said on Instagram Live, referring to a Yusuff vs. Lopes scrap. “When will you get the main event? You guys can’t even handle the main event. We’re working on a couple of different options. Trust me, the UFC 300 main event is going to be crazy.”

“We have a couple options for the main event,” he added. “I’m still playing with it, I’m still playing with it. When it’s time, I will give it to you.”

The most obvious choice would be Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler, followed by Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus Du Plessis. But for some reason, the UFC refuses to slot McGregor back into a card. Adesanya is injured and only returning to the gym at the end of February ... but there have been reports that a big money play by the UFC could entice him to return in time for UFC 300.

As always, we’ll keep you informed as this story develops. Just under three months remain until UFC 300, which means you’re starting to cut into fighter camp times with all the delays. Hopefully this waiting game will end in the next few days, and everyone will be satisfied with the result.

You buying that, Maniacs? Are you expecting to be wowed or womp womp’d by UFC 300’s main event? Let us know in the comments below!